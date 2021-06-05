RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDHL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $328.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 252.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,688,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,892,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

