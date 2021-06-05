Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,892,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 281.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 361,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

