Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

REMYY opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

