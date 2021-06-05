Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

REMYY opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

