RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,697,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,276,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.14. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $144.03 and a 52 week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

