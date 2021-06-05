Renew’s (RNWH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNWH. Numis Securities cut shares of Renew to an add rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 641 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 614.54. The company has a market cap of £504.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 679.71 ($8.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

