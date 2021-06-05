Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 725 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $302.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

