Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

