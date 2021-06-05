Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $197,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,674 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 664,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCEL opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.