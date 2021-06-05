Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €112.11 ($131.90).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €86.92 ($102.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 414.64. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

