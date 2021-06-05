Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.17 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.43 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $546,786. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

