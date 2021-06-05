Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.26 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD opened at $25.68 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.