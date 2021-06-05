Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Magellan Health were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $9,655,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

