Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.53 Million Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Xperi worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Xperi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 194,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Xperi by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of XPER opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

