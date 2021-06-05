Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,203 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

