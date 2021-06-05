Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after purchasing an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,156 shares of company stock worth $3,718,174. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

