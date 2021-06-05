Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Gerard Brossard Sells 23,054 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. 242,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,909. The stock has a market cap of $557.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.