RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

REI.UN stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$21.49. 1,439,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,902. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$21.69. The firm has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -111.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

