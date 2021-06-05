Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $32.75 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and $265,531.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

