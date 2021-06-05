Robert W. Baird Downgrades Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 1,076,528 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 928,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 417,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,238,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,359,000 after buying an additional 385,790 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

