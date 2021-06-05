Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 3,643 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.56. 1,068,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,393. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

