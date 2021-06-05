Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.18. 6,343,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

