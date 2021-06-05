Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.43. 6,342,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 293.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

