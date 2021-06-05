Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.22. 660,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.94. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.61 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

