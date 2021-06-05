Royce & Associates LP Acquires 26,100 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.45% of HyreCar worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Insiders have sold a total of 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991 in the last ninety days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

