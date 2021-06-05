Royce & Associates LP Acquires 64,091 Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MedAvail were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $3,470,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MDVL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $13.53 on Friday. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $440.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

