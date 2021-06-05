Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 11,018 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

