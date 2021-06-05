Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,492 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of The Buckle worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $12,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 357,102 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth $11,337,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after acquiring an additional 213,275 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $417,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,373 shares in the company, valued at $850,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,120 in the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $46.72.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

