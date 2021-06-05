Royce & Associates LP Sells 15,206 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In related news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $33.68 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.