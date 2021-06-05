Royce & Associates LP Sells 353,725 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 75.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353,725 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNL opened at $9.80 on Friday. Synalloy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $90.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,352.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

