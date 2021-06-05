RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 97.40 ($1.27), with a volume of 110,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.53. The stock has a market cap of £274.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

