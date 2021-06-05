Rublix (RBLX) Trading Down 53.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Rublix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market capitalization of $229,433.90 and $4,185.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rublix has traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00068350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00298159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00236323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.30 or 0.01161168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,199.34 or 0.99918685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rublix

