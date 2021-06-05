Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,441 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $36,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $526.59 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.65 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

