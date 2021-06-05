Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,332 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $34,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.07.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $304.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

