Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.89 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of IQVIA worth $33,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 12.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 145,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in IQVIA by 98.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 78,691 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $2,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQV opened at $233.84 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.