Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $37,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.73 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.