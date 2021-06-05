Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 245,552 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 784,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $42,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,280,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

