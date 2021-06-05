Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Cuts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction accounts for 1.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.19% of Granite Construction worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE GVA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,360. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

