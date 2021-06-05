Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 1,900 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 114,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

