Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.04 and last traded at $114.15. Approximately 4,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 407,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryanair by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after acquiring an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

