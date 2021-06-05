Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.04 and last traded at $114.15. Approximately 4,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 407,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.09.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53.
Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
