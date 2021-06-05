Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $511.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $491.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 0.55. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $550.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

