SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of SB Financial Group worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SBFG opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.