Scorum Coins 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,659.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $364,004.78 and $1,659.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00068675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00298267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00234488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.65 or 0.01194248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,491.30 or 1.00244043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.