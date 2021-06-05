Scotiabank Increases Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$61.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.90.

TSE DND opened at C$47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.82. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.18.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

