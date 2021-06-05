Sean Stiefel Sells 75,000 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.20 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

