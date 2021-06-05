Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

