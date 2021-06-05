Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0353 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 60.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 100.8% against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $448,767.27 and $12.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003207 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

