Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 530.50 ($6.93).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHB shares. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LON:SHB traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 617 ($8.06). The company had a trading volume of 203,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,547. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 630.27. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 691.53 ($9.03).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is -0.89%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

