Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Aflac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

