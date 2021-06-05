Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 47.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

